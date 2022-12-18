Sonu Sood initiates Kadam Badhaye Ja campaign

Sonu Sood has been helping the needy through his humanitarian efforts. His charity organisation, Sood Charity Foundation, has launched the Kadam Badhaye Ja campaign to help patients suffering from knee ailments, especially senior citizens.

Sood Charity Foundation will provide free imported implants for the patients requiring total knee replacement surgeries. All surgeries will take place in Mumbai.

At the launch Sonu Sood said, “Osteoarthritis of knee joint is common after the age of 50. In severe cases total knee replacement surgery is required to relieve pain and to correct deformity in the knee joint. Not all can afford the treatment as the cost of the surgery is high. Sood Charity Foundation with Kadam Badhaye Ja initiative is trying to help such patients get back to a new normal.”