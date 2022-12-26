Actor Rushad Rana to marry girlfriend Ketaki on January 4

While the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is having fun shooting for the upcoming wedding drama sequence, they are also excited to attend co-star Rushad Rana’s real wedding next month. Rushad Rana plays Vikram Kohli in Kumkum Bhagya. He is all set to tie the knot in January 2023 with his girlfriend, Ketaki Walawalkar. The wedding will take place in the presence of few family members and close friends in a temple on January 4 followed by a reception. The couple will be celebrating with the cast of Kumkum Bhagya in Mumbai soon.

Rushad mentioned, “Ketaki is a very down-to-earth, mature woman, who has a great personality. About a year ago, we met and went out on our first date. In fact, January 4 happens to be the day we went on our first date. So, we decided to get married on the same date next year. Our relationship started with casual meetings, but gradually we fell in love. I am a Parsi and she is a Maharashtrian, both our families are avidly looking forward to our wedding. I am glad that everything went smoothly, and our parents agreed for a simple Hindu wedding. I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life with Ketaki.”