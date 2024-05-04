 BJP MLA ‘threatens’ cop for switching off Shivraj Chouhan’s mic; Congress demands action against ex-CM : The Tribune India

Video of the incident goes viral on social media

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI file



PTI

Bhopal, May 4

A BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh lost his cool and allegedly threatened a policeman after he switched off the mic of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a public rally citing the model code of conduct.

As a video of the incident, which took place on Thursday night, went viral on social media, the Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against the ex-CM for flouting the model code.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Chandrashekhar Shrivastava said that no action has been taken so far.

Eyewitnesses said the controversy began when a police official switched off the mic while Chouhan was addressing a gathering at Mandideep in Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP has nominated the former chief minister from Vidisha, which will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

According to the eyewitnesses, the police official switched off the mic saying it was 10 pm, the deadline for daily campaigning.

Chouhan took a pause and said there was still some time left before the deadline by pointing to his watch.

In the meantime, Bhojpur MLA Surendra Patwa lost his cool, saying he was also keeping track of the time. He then screamed at the police official: “Aisi jagah fikvaunga ki pata bhi nahi chalega (will get you thrown to such a place that you won’t even know).”

Mahendra Singh Thakur, the policeman who switched off the mic, refused to speak on the controversy.

JP Dhanopia, state Congress in-charge of election-related issues, said his party has complained to the Election Commission.

He said a case should be registered against Chouhan for the violation of the model code of conduct.

Chouhan addressed the public rally after 10 pm and the BJP MLA threatened and abused the police official, he said.

Rubbishing Congress’ allegations, state BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI, “The mic was switched off ten minutes before 10 pm. The officials are admitting this fact. The BJP and its leader always follow the model code of conduct.”

He said the Congress doesn’t respect the EC and habitually makes false allegations.

