Lok Sabha election: Congress chief Kharge-led Central Election Committee discusses candidates for Punjab, Bihar

PTI

New Delhi, April 21

Top Congress leaders met here on Sunday to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha poll candidates for Punjab and Bihar.

Sources said the next list of candidates will be announced “very soon”.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ambika Soni, among others.

Sources said several names were discussed for both states and a final decision on key seats was left for the Congress president to take.

While the Congress is contesting all the 13 seats in Punjab, in Bihar it is set to field candidates on nine seats and is part of the Mahagathbandhan formation with RJD and the Left parties.

The Congress has so far declared 285 candidates for the seven-phase parliamentary polls that began on April 19.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Congress #Lok Sabha