1,519 students take entrance exam for Meritorious Schools

Ludhiana, May 29
The PSEB, Mohali, conducted the entrance test for admission to Meritorious Schools on Sunday. In Ludhiana, there were five centres and of the 1,757 candidates who applied for the entrance, 1,519 turned up for the exam. Principals Meenu Adya, Monika Rani, Dr Davinder Singh Chhina, Hardeep Kaur and Rajesh Kumar were as observers at the exam centres.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned
Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP
Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...
Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report
But Punjab DGP defends it