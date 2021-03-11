1,519 students take entrance exam for Meritorious Schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

The PSEB, Mohali, conducted the entrance test for admission to Meritorious Schools on Sunday. In Ludhiana, there were five centres and of the 1,757 candidates who applied for the entrance, 1,519 turned up for the exam. Principals Meenu Adya, Monika Rani, Dr Davinder Singh Chhina, Hardeep Kaur and Rajesh Kumar were as observers at the exam centres.