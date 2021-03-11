1 booked for sharing 'provocative' video

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

The police have booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly sharing a ‘provocative’ video on social media. Inspector Ranbir Singh said the accused had posted a video on the social media to create “hatred” between the people of different communities. He alleged that when the Municipal Corporation started removing encroachments from a piece of government land at Mahatma Colony on June 8, the accused made it a religious issue and shared a video to provoke people. A case under Sections 153 A, 447, 149 and 120-B of IPC has been registered against Ramandeep Singh of Mohalla Bhora near Jalandhar Bypass.