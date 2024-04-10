 10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • 10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Irked over slow work pace, MP pulls up PWD officials; warns of action, fixes May 15 fresh deadline

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

RS MP Sanjeev Arora inspects the ongoing work at the upcoming airport at Halwara on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 9

In what appears to be a classic case of red-tapism and official inefficiency, the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana has missed as many as 10 deadlines and is still not ready to take off, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said.

The Rs 47-crore much-awaited and much-delayed big ticket project has missed another deadline of March 31, which was the tenth in a row since January 2022, and several components of the ongoing work were still short of as much as 85 per cent and as low as 15 per cent for completion.

This was despite the fact that the Union Government had in January asked the AAI and the state government to ensure early completion of the new international airport.

It was following a demand raised by the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, that the Union Civil Aviation Secretary, Vumlunmang Vualnam, had issued directions for early completion of the Centre-state joint venture.

PROJECT REPORT

  • 161.28 acres Total area
  • 2,000 sq m Terminal area
  • Rs 3,876.65 lakh Awarded cost
  • Rs 309.33 crore Boundary wall, approach road cost
  • Missed deadlines: January, June 2022, June, July, August 15, August 30, September 30, October 30, 2023, February 29, March 31, 2024
  • Fresh deadline: May 15

Tasks cleared

  • Upcomimg airport’s peripheral road crust finalised.
  • Apron and taxiway designs were approved.
  • Specified designs for IAF-governed areas submitted.
  • IAF nod to widen internal taxiways.

Flights to be operational soon

We are in the process of making the airport operational shortly following which more domestic and new international flights will be launched from here. We have been providing all requisite support to finish the ongoing work at the earliest. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

Irked over the slow pace of the ongoing work, Arora has pulled up officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and contractors, who had been entrusted with civil and other related jobs inside and outside the airport campus.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member from Punjab in the Upper House of Parliament has even warned of censuring the negligent and callous officials, besides getting blacklisted private contractors for the inordinate delay in the completion of the ongoing work.

“I have directed them to pull all stops to expedite the ongoing work and ensure the completion in all respects till May 15, which has been fixed as the fresh deadline,” Arora told The Tribune, after reviewing the current status of the project, on Tuesday.

While the integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal building, sub-station and toilet block at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the Indian Air Force (IAF), close to Ludhiana, had already come up, allied works of the major civil aviation project have reached the advanced stage of completion.

With all pending nods having been procured, the work on all other components, which were stalled since long, has failed to meet the latest deadline of March 31.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the ongoing construction work had already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project having crossed the 98 per cent mark.

Arora, who visited the project site here recently, said the construction firm had committed to complete the ongoing works by May 15.

He said the state government had so far released Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming airport and the demand of balance funds had already been forwarded to the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation Department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

Divulging the component-wise status, Arora said the construction of the interim terminal building, sub-station, and toilet block had been completed. All these three components of the new airport were being given the finishing touches before handing them over to the AAI.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 last with a time limit of completion in five months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but due to the bad weather and delay in the mandatory nods, the job would now be finished by May 15.

The components of balance works, including apron, has been completed 75 per cent, taxiway 50 per cent, and internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched the 85 per cent mark.

While the upcoming approach road to the airport campus and the work on bridge at the entry of the approach road have been completed 65 per cent each, the allied works on the premises of the IAF base have been done 15 per cent so far.

The pending jobs were also scheduled to be finished by next month.

“A proposal for enhancing the work of already engaged agencies has already been taken up by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for approval,” Arora added.

Recently, the AAI and the IAF had granted in-principle approvals to undertake the balance work at the upcoming international airport.

Since the new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal are coming up at the Air Force Station in Halwara, the formal nod of the IAF was mandatory to undertake the work inside the Air Force-governed areas.

With this, all pending approvals for the mega civil aviation project had been granted and the work to undertake the balance tasks has taken off on the ground.

Following the delay in these approvals, several components of the project had remained suspended for a long time and had gotten much delayed.

Recently, Arora had called on the Civil Aviation Minister and Secretary and briefed them about the issues in details, following which the Centre had showed prompt response and had accorded the formal approvals of the project, which were lying pending with his ministry for a long time while those falling under the purview of the IAF were taken up with the Defence Ministry.

He said the IAF had also given its nod to widen internal taxiways in the upcoming civil enclave.

“Union Civil Aviation Ministry has already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up,” Arora added.

Two verticals

The construction work of the project was divided into two verticals — construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting in the interim airport terminal and construction of the interim airport terminal building.

While the first vertical was allotted on November 8, 2021, the second was awarded on December 9, 2021.

Both works were stopped by the agencies in April and May, 2022, due to non-payment of funds by GLADA.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50-crore corpus for the project.

Will ensure early take off, says MP Arora

“I have pulled up the official machinery as well private contractors to further accelerate the pace of ongoing work as all pending approvals have already been granted and the pending work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing. We have already pulled all stops to complete the ambitious project, which we will ensure takes off shortly.” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Rs 50-cr allocated

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 30 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

For this purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Name proposed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland as he had been an inspiration for young generations.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

2
Haryana

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

3
India

Maharashtra Opposition seals Lok Sabha poll deal; Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 seats, Congress 17 and NCP (SP) 10

4
India

‘Not going to get in middle of the situation’: US on reports of targeted Pakistan killings by India

5
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

6
Diaspora

‘Buta Singh Gill was a good man, would help Indians in Canada without looking for anything in return’

7
Haryana

Another jolt to JJP as former MLA Satvinder quits party

8
Punjab

AAP files complaint against SAD chief Sukhbir Badal for violating EC directions during poll campaign

9
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

10
J & K

BJP used Kashmiri Pandits' pain as 'weapon' to garner votes across India: Mehbooba Mufti

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son, among 4, arrested with heroin in Shimla

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

The police have recovered 42 gram of heroin from their posse...

Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody extended, quizzed in Tihar Jail

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Tihar Jail had cited security reasons


Cities

View All

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Smuggler held with 395 gm opium near border in Amritsar

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk, High Court informed

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Day 1 of Navratri: Devotees donate over Rs 21 lakh, 247 gm silver at 3 temples in Panchkula

Girl dies after tiff with friend in Sector 35 park in Chandigarh

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann will not meet CM Kejriwal today in Tihar, says AAP

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against his arrest in liquor policy case after High Court setback

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court dismisses his plea against arrest by ED

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Adopt multiple cropping system for sustainability: Punjab Agricultural University

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture