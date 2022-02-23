12 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

As many as 12 persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,628 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,272 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today was 97.82 per cent. There were 113 active cases in the district and 98 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present there are 19 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Out of these 15 patients belong to Ludhiana, while four are from other districts. Today one patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,90,209 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 31,65,890 were found negative.

Samples of 3,189 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.