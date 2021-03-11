145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

Though the murder conspiracy of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was reportedly hatched by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from a jail, prisoners across the country still have access to mobile phones due to some corrupt jail officials or the lackadaisical attitude of the officials concerned.

Cases registered against around 60 inmates Over 145 mobiles have been recovered from the Central Jail in the past two months and the Jail Department got registered cases against around 60 inmates under the Prisons Act for possessing the cell phones.

If one goes by FIRs registered by the Ludhiana police in the past over two months, on an average daily over two mobile phones are being recovered from the Central Jail, Ludhiana.

As per information, over 145 mobiles have been recovered from the Central Jail in the past two months and the Jail Department got registered cases against around 60 inmates under the Prisons Act for possessing the cell phones. Of the 145 phones, around 80 have been found abandoned on the jail premises which were either abandoned by jail inmates or were thrown from outside by aides of inmates.

2 PESCO staff held with drugs

Since April, the Jail Department has also nabbed two employees of Punjab Ex-Serviceman Corporation (PESCO) and recovered tobacco, intoxicating tablets and other banned objects from them. PESCO employees are on security duty in the jail. Around six cases of drug recoveries, including these two incidents, have been reported.

Nine cell phones recovered after inmates clash

Jail staff recovered nine mobile phones from inmates, including Shubham Arora, who had indulged in clashes in the jail in the past two days. Initially, Shubham was attacked on June 2 and on June 3, his aide attacked the rival group to take revenge. A case has been registered against Shubham Arora, alias Mota, Jagjit Singh, Anu Kumar, Naveen Negi, Akashdeep, Balwinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Goda, Jonty, Rohan, Gurpreet, Gursewak, Sahil Kanda, Sukhdev Singh, Karanvir Walia, Paras and Mohd Nadeem for possessing cell phones.

Top cop conducts mock drill

After recent incidents of clash among jail inmates at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma, along with the district administration and jail officials, carried out a special mock drill.

Purpose of the drill was to ensure proper coordination among all officials at the time of any clash or urgency in jail. A scene of a clash-like situation was created inside the jail where officials tried to control the situation.