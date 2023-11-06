184 stubble burning cases reported in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

The Air Quality Index remained poor in the city on Sunday. The average AQI recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board today was 243. Meanwhile, 184 stubble burning cases were reported in the district. A total of 818 cases have been reported from the district till now.

A thick blanket of smog continues to envelop Ludhiana making the visibility low, especially during early morning and late evening, while city residents continue to gasp for fresh air.

Adopting a tough stance against the stubble burning practices, the District Administration has imposed an environmental compensation worth Rs 2,82,500 in as many as 118 cases after a confirmation report from the field staff.

Deputy Commissioner Surbahi Malik said so far environmental compensation has been imposed in 118 cases after field visit, she said adding that the physical verification in 16 cases is pending and environmental compensation would be imposed in case of stubble burning was confirmed in any of the incidents.

Malik further appealed to the farmers to not to resort to the stubble burning as the smog aggravate problems for the asthma patients.

The DC said in Jagraon environmental compensation was imposed in 94 cases, in Ludhiana (West) 10 cases, in Raikot in 12 cases while in Samrala tehsil the environmental compensation has been imposed in two cases.

Meanwhile, the administration teams have been on forefront to tackle farm fire incidents with official teams along with fire brigades reached on-the-spot at several places and controlled such incidents. Teams acted swiftly in several villages including Lalori Khurd, Payal, Kuba, Sidhwan Bait, Urna, Mushkabad, Chapra, Mutton, Kotla Bahri, Giddhri, Dhindsa, Dhanda, Nasrali, Bhaini Arabian, Mehpur, Madnipur, Bel Kalan, Sihari, Kuhli Kalan, Hedon, Hissowal, Sudhar, Aligarh, Ghudani Khurd, Doraha, Kakrala Kalan, Dhanda, Bairsal Kalan, Khanpur, Bhamipura, Khanpur, Issru, Bilaspur, Sohian, and Chaunkiman wherein they doused the fire immediately.

