2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 7

The commuters would heave a sigh of relief as flyover stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant that is part of the Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road is going to be opened for traffic movement soon. The work on both sides of the stretch between Octroi and Verka Plant on Ferozepur Road is likely to be completed before the end of this month. The street lights have been installed while road is being carpeted there.

The Elevated Road project (from Samrala Chowk to Octroi on Ferozepur Road) was started in 2017. The project was supposed to be completed by 2020, but it missed that deadline. The commuters face inconveniences as traffic jams commonly occur due to under construction Elevated Road.

Project Director, NHAI, Krishan Lal Sachdeva said a 2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant of the Elevated Road project would be opened for traffic movement by March 15. It would be a big sigh of relief for the commuters as they would be able to reach from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant within two minutes after the opening of the Elevated Road stretch, he said.

Sachdeva said the work on another side from Verka Milk Plant towards Octroi would be completed by March 25. All the road safety concerns would be addressed, he added.

Work pending

A lot of work is pending at different points on stretch from Canal Bridge (on Ferozepur Road) to Bharat Nagar Chowk under the Elevated Road project. Moreover, the construction of a flyover that is also part of Elevated Road project at Bharat Nagar Chowk was started recently. Traffic snarls commonly occur due to ongoing construction work.

An official of the NHAI said the project work had earlier got affected as the works related to shifting of wires and axing of trees were delayed. The official said the contractor concerned demanded one year and three months more time for the completion of the remaining works.

A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said the opening of the Elevated Road stretch between Octroi and Verka Milk Plant would be beneficial for the commuters as they would travel in a lesser time. Meanwhile, he also demanded from the authorities concerned for early completion of the remaining parts of the Elevated Road project.

Verma said the NHAI should speed up the Elevated Road project work on the stretch from Canal Bridge to Bharat Nagar Chowk and also towards Jagraon Bridge and Bus Stand sides. He said it seems the authorities concerned may take two-three years more to complete the entire project. The district administration should take necessary steps to get the hurdles, if any, cleared in time for early completion of the entire project, he added.