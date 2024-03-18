2 booked for putting obscene pictures on wall

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Refusing a marriage proposal of her former friend costs a woman dear as the suspect got pasted posters having her obscene and morphed pictures on the boundary wall of her house.

The City Jagraon police yesterday registered a case against her friend, identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur, and his friend Deepak Kumar, a resident of Shakti Nagar, here.

The complainant, a resident of Jagraon, told the police that in 2019, she worked at some laboratory in Jagraon where Raj Kumar was also working. She had developed a friendship with the suspect. After sometime, the man got married and he left the job and gone to his village.

The complainant said she also left the job at the laboratory and joined another job in Ludhiana. She had already blocked the number of the suspect after he got married. In 2022, when Raj Kumar went to Malaysia, he again started calling her and proposed her for marriage. However, she denied the proposal on the pretext that he was already married.

“Despite being married, the suspect continued to force me to get married with him. When I refused the proposal, he started threatening me and said if I would not marry him, he would viral her obscene and morphed pictures on social media. He also threatened to send the pictures to my relatives to defame me,” she said.

The victim said on February 11, 2024, he sent his friend, who pasted posters containing her obscene pictures on the wall of her house, adding that afterwards, she lodged a complaint and after preliminary probe, the police registered a case.

ASI Jagroop Singh said one of the suspects, Deepak, was arrested and five posters were seized from him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.