2 travel agents issue fake visa, booked

Ludhiana, May 1
The Sadar police registered a case against two travel agents of Noida on the charges of duping residents of lakhs of rupees. The accused have been identified as Sanam Kumar and Radhika of Travel Teachers, VCD Business Centre, Noida.
Complainant Rahul Verma told the police that Omkar and Deepak Kumar were his clients. Both had plans to visit Russia and after they contacted him, he sent their files and other required documents to the Noida-based travel firm Travel Teachers.
Travel Teachers took Rs 3.20 lakh in advance from the applicants. A few months after receiving money, the accused called and informed that visas of applicants were approved.
After the clients collected passports, and enquired about the visa stamps on their passports, the same were found to be fake.
Investigating officer ASI Dharminder Kumar said after conducting a probe into the case, a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against the travel agents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations of the city
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...