2 travel agents issue fake visa, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

The Sadar police registered a case against two travel agents of Noida on the charges of duping residents of lakhs of rupees. The accused have been identified as Sanam Kumar and Radhika of Travel Teachers, VCD Business Centre, Noida.

Complainant Rahul Verma told the police that Omkar and Deepak Kumar were his clients. Both had plans to visit Russia and after they contacted him, he sent their files and other required documents to the Noida-based travel firm Travel Teachers.

Travel Teachers took Rs 3.20 lakh in advance from the applicants. A few months after receiving money, the accused called and informed that visas of applicants were approved.

After the clients collected passports, and enquired about the visa stamps on their passports, the same were found to be fake.

Investigating officer ASI Dharminder Kumar said after conducting a probe into the case, a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against the travel agents.