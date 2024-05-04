20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Around 20 armed persons looted a tractor-trailer laden with wheat from a farmer of Patti, Tarn Taran, at Sidhwan Bet here.

The Ludhiana rural police yesterday registered a case against 20 persons. Of them, three were identified as Sahba Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Ravinder Singh, all residents of Ferozepur.

The complainant, Amarvir Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Garden Colony, Patti, said he had taken 60- acre agricultural land in Sidhwan Bet on lease from Gurkirat Singh, a resident of South Delhi. He took it on lease at Rs 60,000 per acre for one year and had sowed wheat crop on the same.

The complainant said since the wheat procurement was going on, he was procuring the crop from the land on Tuesday. The tractor-trailer was parked in the fields and he was about to take the same to a nearby grain market when around 20 persons in four cars reached the place. They were carrying arms, sharp weapons, iron rods and sticks.

“They pointed weapons at me and took away the tractor-trailer loaded with wheat. The suspects said they had some issue with the owner of the land and told me to tell the owner about the incident. I told them if they had any issue with the land owner, why my tractor-trailer is being taken by them. But they did not listen to my plea and fled with my vehicle,” he alleged.

The complainant said yesterday he had lodged a complaint and the police after recording my statement registered a case.

Meanwhile, the complainant added that he also contacted Sidhwan Bet police officials, who said separate police parties were conducting raids to nab the suspects and to recover the tractor-trailer.

