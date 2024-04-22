20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 21

In a disappointing start to the new academic session, government school students are forced to attend classes without books.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said the academic session started on April 1, but the Punjabi text books for Class XII were still unavailable. The demand for the books had not been sent to the publisher yet and some books were under the publishing process, the teacher added.

“I fail to understand why such this happens in government schools? If students of private schools are getting books then why are these not available for government school students?” rued a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School here.

The teachers also maintained that they were yet to get the translated books for many subjects and they were managing on their own to make the students understand the subject.

On WhatsApp groups of teachers, the problem was being taken seriously. The teachers are writing that it was becoming difficult to teach the students through phones by making PDF files. The teachers feel that important notes could not be noted down in books and academic environment was not lively without books.

A few teachers said the government doesn’t have enough funds to get the books published.

There is a buzz among the teaching fraternity that since the department failed to provide books, they are now keeping the teachers and students busy with Mission Samrath, an initiative which focuses on improving the foundational skills of the students in English, mathematics, and Punjabi for classes II to VIII.

“What is the fault of intelligent students if we are to focus on only weak students? Why should they suffer?”, ask the teachers.

It is noteworthy that the schools are asked to enroll 5-10 per cent more students this session. Devinder Singh Sidhu, senior vice-president, Democratic Teachers Front, said more focus was given on quantity education rather than quality education.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.