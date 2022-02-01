3 arrested for Sarabha Nagar carjacking , vehicle recovered

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

The city police have made a big breakthrough in the case involving carjacking of a Maruti Swift Dzire vehicle from a city resident, Naman Garg, on January 21 in Sarabha Nagar with the arrest of the three accused and recovery of the snatched vehicle.

Police officials said joint teams of the CIA-1, CIA-3 and Police Division 5 had arrested the three persons from Batala and Beas today during a series of raids conducted at possible hideouts of the accused, believed to be members of state-level or even inter-state gang of car thieves. The accused were identified as Noorjit Singh, alias Noor, Gurwinder Singh, alias Shubham, both residents of Ballowa village, and Ajit Singh, alias Aman Singh, a resident of Beas in Amritsar district.

The police had also recovered the car (bearing registration number PB 10GL 8492). The vehicle was bearing a fake registration number (PB 08DR 7416) at the time of the recovery.

Naman Garg had reported to the police that three persons armed with sharp-edged weapons had accosted them brandishing sharp weapons in Sarabha Nagar on the night of January 21, when he and his friend were waiting for a food delivery boy, and took away his car. The accused also took away Rs 4,000 in cash and a mobile phone. The police had registered a case at the Division 5 police station under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC in this regard.

The police said all three accused were in the age group of 20-22 years. One of the accused, Noorjit, had a criminal record and he was convicted under the NDPS Act. He came out of the Gurdaspur jail in August 2021.

The three accused were being produced before a local court for obtaining police custody and further interrogation would be carried out thereafter, the police said.

