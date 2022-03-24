3 bikes, 1 car stolen in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 23

One Hero HF Deluxe motor cycle (HR-01AH-3871) was stolen from outside a crockery store in Ghumar Mandi. Two-wheeler owner Ravi Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, reported to the police that on Tuesday he parked motor cycle outside shop, which was stolen. The vehicle lifter also took away bag of the complainant, which contained some clothes, a Samsung mobile phone and important documents.

Another Hero Splendour motor cycle (PB-10HJ-2767) was stolen from Carry Home Street in New Ashapuri Colony. On a complaint lodged by Radhe Singh, a resident of New Ashapuri Colony, the police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC.

In yet another case of motor cycle theft Hero HF Deluxe (PB-10GB-0539), along with two mobile phone, one bag and Rs23,000 in cash was stolen from house of Mani Kumar in Adarsh Nagar on the intervening night of March 21 and 22. The police have identified a suspect named Kamran Khan, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, in the course of investigation. A case under Sections 457/380 IPC has been registered against him. However, no arrest has been made so far.

In the fourth case one Maruti Swift Dezire car (PB-91F-8013), which was parked outside the residence of its owner Puneet Chhabra in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar was reported stolen on March 21. The police have registered a case under Section 379, IPC, and started investigation.

Illicit liquor recovered

A police party conducted a raid at an uninhabited place near river bandh in Bholewal Jadeed village on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off and seized 40,000 litres of lahan covered with tarpaulins for making illicit liquor. Besides, 10 litres of illicit liquor was also seized from the same site. Lahan was destroyed and a case under Sections 61/1/14 Excise Act was registered against unidentified persons. —