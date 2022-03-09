3 held by Khanna police with 650-gm heroin

3 held by Khanna police with 650-gm heroin

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Khanna police nabbed three smugglers and recovered 650 gram of heroin from their possession today.

The arrested smugglers are Jagwant Singh of Goindwal, Sarabjit Singh of Jandiala Guru and Surinder Singh of Tarn Taran. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, J Elanchezhian, in a statement issued here said a police party had laid a naka on GT Road in Khanna for routine checking. On suspicion a Swift car (PB02DT8080) was stopped for checking. During the search of the car 650 gram of heroin was recovered and the occupants of the car were arrested.

During preliminary questioning, the three smugglers confessed that they had brought the consignment of heroin from Delhi-based smugglers and they had to supply the same to their clients in the Amritsar area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma, not funny this time, called circus master of Bollywood, gets trolled for not promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir as no ‘commercial’ star in it

2
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

3
Nation

Rajasthan bride protests outside groom's house after he skips his wedding

4
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

5
Nation

Ahead of election results, Congress deputes Ajay Maken, Khera for poll strategising in Punjab

6
Punjab

Watch: Charanjit Channi seen milking goat in video; he’s practising for what’s coming, says Twitter

7
Nation

Rejected by Indian Army twice over height, 21-year-old student to fight for Ukraine

8
World

Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

9
Nation

India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

10
Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

Top Stories

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to top court

Navy to induct women cadets from NDA: Centre to Supreme Court

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table

Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh

All Indian students stuck in Sumy moved to safe zone

Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone

Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad

Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

Now, only one student from Mohali stuck in Ukraine

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

ASI (52) commits suicide on police station premises

3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

UKRAINE CRISIS: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Covid: Three fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala