3 held by Khanna police with 650-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Khanna police nabbed three smugglers and recovered 650 gram of heroin from their possession today.

The arrested smugglers are Jagwant Singh of Goindwal, Sarabjit Singh of Jandiala Guru and Surinder Singh of Tarn Taran. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, J Elanchezhian, in a statement issued here said a police party had laid a naka on GT Road in Khanna for routine checking. On suspicion a Swift car (PB02DT8080) was stopped for checking. During the search of the car 650 gram of heroin was recovered and the occupants of the car were arrested.

During preliminary questioning, the three smugglers confessed that they had brought the consignment of heroin from Delhi-based smugglers and they had to supply the same to their clients in the Amritsar area.