32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

On Diwali, a total of 32 fire incidents were reported from various parts of the city. Fire Brigade personnel were on a high alert throughout the celebrations to respond to any mishaps. Officials said there were no major fire incidents and fortunately no casualties or injuries were reported in any of the mishaps on day or night of Diwali.

The number of fire incidents this Diwali was less as compared to the previous year when around 50 incidents were reported, according to information provided by a Fire Department official.

Among the 32 reported incidents during the past 24 hours, fires occurred in nine houses, eight factories, six shops and nine open plots. It is suspected that a number of fire incidents were a result of crackers being lighted at nearby locations. The information revealed that a factory in Chawani Mohalla experienced a fire in the evening while a plot in the Mayapuri area caught fire around 8:30 pm. Additionally, reports indicate that a house in New Shivaji Nagar and a shop near Samrala Chowk had witnessed fire incidents around 10:30 pm.

Around 10:40 pm, the fire brigade was informed about a fire in a shop near Dandi Swami Chowk on Hambran Road. Later, a fire in a house in Model Town around 10:55 pm and another such incident in a building near Krishna Mandir at 11 pm were reported.

On Diwali night, fire incidents were also reported at a cycle shop in Hargobind Nagar, a factory on Noorwala Road, a house in Upkar Nagar and a factory at Gopal Nagar on Tajpur Road, according to information.

An official said: “On receiving information, vehicles were promptly dispatched to the incident sites. However, no significant fire incidents were reported.”

Notably, four temporary stations were established in anticipation of Diwali at Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk, near Gill Chowk, and near Bhai Bala Chowk. Fire tenders were strategically positioned at these locations to ensure swift response to any incident.

According to information, 35 fire tenders were used on Diwali. A total of 97 staff members, including firefighters, drivers and other personnel, were actively engaged. Of them, 15-20 per cent employees were working during daytime and 80 per cent on the Diwali night. Additionally, 14 drivers from the MC, Ludhiana, collaborated with the Fire Brigade, a fireman said.

