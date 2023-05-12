4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have busted a gang of mobile snatchers and arrested four of its members. The police also recovered 20 looted mobile phones, two motorcycles and two sharp weapons from the suspects.

20 mobiles, 2 mobikes, sharp weapons seized The police recovered 20 looted mobile phones, two motorcycles and two sharp weapons from the four arrested members of the snatchers' gang.

They nabbed gangsters have been identified as Gaurav Kumar (22) of Dholewal, Vishal Kumar (20) of Dholewal, Sumit Kumar (22) of Janakpuri and Sahil Sharma, alias Nannu (20), of Janakpuri. Karan Kumar, Aniket, alias Masala, and Satish, alias Chotu, are at large in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and CIA in-charge Avtar Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said a tip-off was received that the suspects were running a gang of snatchers and they had committed over 24 snatching incidents in the recent past. They were on the way to Gurh Mandi to sell looted cell phones to some shopkeepers. Later, the CIA team laid a naka at strategic points where the four suspects, who were riding two motorcycles, were arrested. The mobile phones were seized from them.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects revealed that they had been committing snatchings in Moti Nagar, Janakpuri, Jodhewal, Cheema Chowk, Tajpur Road, Shivpuri, Jalandhar Bypass, Chandigarh road, bus stand and other areas.

Further probe was launched to inquire about shopkeepers who had been buying looted mobile phones from the suspects, the officials said.