5 test positive in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

Five Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,789 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 11 active cases in the district and eight patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present five Covid patients are admitted to various hospitals in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,35,879 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,11,348 were found negative.

Samples of 2,980 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.