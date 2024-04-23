60 trains diverted, 41 cancelled

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Amid the farmer unions blocking the railway tracks at Shambhu railway station demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police, passengers at Ludhiana railway station remain inconvenienced due to delays or cancellations of many trains. According to the Railways, 60 trains were diverted through different routes on Monday. Additionally, 41 trains were cancelled, leaving passengers to bear the brunt.

Besides, two trains were short terminated and three were short originated.

Since April 17, Railways’ Ferozepur Division has refunded Rs 25.09 lakh to 4,765 passengers.

