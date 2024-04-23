60 trains diverted, 41 cancelled

Ludhiana, April 22
Amid the farmer unions blocking the railway tracks at Shambhu railway station demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police, passengers at Ludhiana railway station remain inconvenienced due to delays or cancellations of many trains. According to the Railways, 60 trains were diverted through different routes on Monday. Additionally, 41 trains were cancelled, leaving passengers to bear the brunt.
Besides, two trains were short terminated and three were short originated.
Since April 17, Railways’ Ferozepur Division has refunded Rs 25.09 lakh to 4,765 passengers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...