700 residents examined at eye camp

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 2

Major eye ailments, including myopia and hypermetropia, are caused due to the lack of concern among residents of the rural and suburban areas about eye healthcare and nutrition.

Observation was made by a team of ophthalmologists led by Dr Puja Gupta and Dr Yachna Gupta after examining 700 persons at an eye camp organised by the local unit of the Punjab Mahavir Dal and SD Dharam Parcharak Sabha at Bajrang Akhara Hospital here.

Three hundred patients were shortlisted for the implantation of intraocular lenses at the camp.The event was inaugurated by the chairman, Shryans Group of Industries, Rajnish Oswal, and the Assistant General Manager, Arshia Oswal, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Puja Gupta and Dr Yachna Gupta, ophthalmologists, regretted that a majority of patients, despite best efforts of the health authorities, ignored eye care. “Unfortunately majority of patients gave little attention to nutritional constituents required for optimum vision, besides ignoring proper hygiene and eye care,” said Dr Puja Gupta.