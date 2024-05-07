8 inmates booked for attacking jail official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against eight inmates of the Central Jail, Ludhiana, for allegedly attacking the Deputy Superintendent (security) Jail.

The suspects have been identified as Harjinder Singh, alias Baddu, Vishal Jacob, alias Vishal Gill, Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepak, Manpreet Singh, Raminder Singh, alias Gagandeep Gagu, Ajay Kumar alias Mani, Gurvinder Singh, alias Shelly, and Gurjinder Singh alias Ginda.

Surinderpal Singh, assistant superintendent of jail, said on May 4, Deputy Superintendent Kunwar Bhuwan Partap Singh and jail medical officer Prabhakar Pandey were enquiring about medical issues of the inmates. Harjinder started arguments with the Deputy Superintendent and also threatened him. Other jail officials also reached the place and tried to calm the inmate.

Surinderpal Singh said Harjinder later called other inmates and attacked the Deputy Superintendent. The jail official was saved and his statement recorded. On Monday, a case under various sections of the IPC and Prisons Act was registered.

Yesterday, the brother of Harjinder had levelled allegations of torture against the jail official and demanded action. However, the Jail Department had denied the allegations of torture, instead it blamed the inmates for attacking the senior official on duty. — TNS

