A win of common man: AAP victors

Lovleen Bains

Doraha/Sahnewal, March 11

AAP candidate Manwinder Singh Giaspura who won from the Payal seat was given a hero’s welcome in Doraha on Friday. Expressing gratitude towards the voters of Doraha, Giaspura said he is thankful to the people who voted him to power.

Hardeep Singh Mundian

He asserted that the party shall work on the ground and not just on papers. “We will establish a drug-free, healthy and prosperous Punjab,” he said.

He thanked the public which acted as per their conscience and worked under zero pressure while exercising their right to franchise. “The voters have been wise enough to vote for the party which can usher in an era of change and change definitely for the better,” Giaspura said.

Assuring complete transformation in the entire set up Giaspura said, “We will prove that AAP is different from other parties in a way that rather than providing a dictatorial regime as had been the case till date, we would create a room for dialogue and debate on every crucial issue which directly or indirectly affects the lives of the common man. In every way, we shall make the lopsided system start functioning for the better. We are more than ready to wage a war against corruption, hunger, disease, oppression, cruelty and misappropriation. The hitherto left unattended sectors of healthcare and education shall be revived by us,” he said.

Similarly, the victorious AAP candidate from Sahnewal Hardeep Singh Mundian thanked voters. “I have no words to express my gratitude towards the voters. I am thankful to my people who have voted for progress and development. I shall try to discharge my responsibilities to the best of my capacity with the due support of my people. As the voters have reposed faith in me, I shall serve them with single-minded devotion and zeal,” he added.

“We will restore the faith of the disgruntled youth. Ours would be the party which would restore the lost glory of Punjab and alleviate the suffering of the common man by erasing all negative factors working in the political system of the country,” expressed Mundian.