AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 14

Newly elected AAP MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency Ashok Parashar (Pappi) today conducted a surprise checking at Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital here.

It came to light during his visit that there is an acute shortage of medical staff at the Civil Hospital. Notably, serious patients are generally referred from the hospital to the Patiala hospital or PGIMER, Chandigarh.

During the MLA’s visit to the Civil Hospital, some patients raised issues such as delay in treatment and conducting tests, absence of staff and lack of cleanliness at the hospital. After hearing problems being faced by the patients, he assured them that the issues would be resolved. The MLA also advised them to bring the matter in his notice if their voice is not heard.

Meanwhile, hospital staff raised the issue of staff shortage at the hospital as doctors and nurses are overburdened. A health employee said they always work with dedication.

She said as per the patient load, only 10 per cent staff was available at the hospital and there was a dire need to strengthen the staff strength.

The staff are hopeful that the employees, including doctors and staff nurses, would be increased by the government.

The MLA said the people had given the mandate to form the AAP government in the state and they would work to resolve all issues being faced by the patients at the hospital. He assured that the government would take steps to strengthen the staff strength.

Parashar said he observed that there was lack of cleanliness at the hospital. He also checked the condition of toilets.

“I will keep inspecting the hospital. All issues would be resolved. We will make sure that patients get proper treatment. Action would be taken if any kind of negligence is found,” he said.

He said a meeting with the Civil Surgeon, Senior Medical Officer and other staff would be conducted soon. The MLA said when the Civil Hospital was built, the population of Ludhiana was 5 lakh but it was around 55 lakh now. For strengthening the health services, a PGIMER-level hospital would be built at the site of the closed Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital in Ludhiana.

MLA inspects road construction work

Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana East Daljit Singh (Bhola) Grewal inspected the ongoing road construction work in Sector 32 near Police Colony on Monday.

He conducted a meeting with GLADA officials to get the pending road work completed at the earliest. Grewal also checked the material being used for the road construction.

Bhola Grewal said the work would be completed in next 15 days. Special focus would be paid to ensure good quality and thickness of the road. Besides, due to the slow pace of other ongoing development works in the constituency, now the AAP government had been formed and people should not be embarrassed to get the works done.