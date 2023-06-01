Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in city

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 31

In view of the coming monsoon season, the deteriorating condition of potholed roads in various areas of the city has become a cause for concern. Residents are urging departments concerned such as the Municipal Corporation (MC), GLADA or PWD to prioritise and promptly address the issue of potholed roads within their respective jurisdictions before the onset of the monsoon season.

Stretches in dilapidated state Stretches of Urban Estate, Dugri, Phase 3, Dugri-Dhandra Road, Lakkar Bridge Road, Sherpur Market Road, Southern Bypass Road and industrial area roads are in a dilapidated condition and need action by the authorities concerned.

The dilapidated stretches of Urban Estate, Dugri, Phase 3, Dugri-Dhandra Road, Lakkar Bridge Road, Sherpur Market Road, Southern Bypass Road and industrial area roads continue to demand attention from the relevant authorities. Though the process of removing old layers of the 200 Feet Road has begun, the recarpeting work is yet to commence, much to the dismay of the residents.

Jagdev Singh Virk, a resident of Dugri, Phase 3, expressed concern about the deteriorated condition of the main and internal roads in their area. He emphasised that the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), which is accountable for the same, should repair the roads before the coming rainy season.

Another resident pointed out that Dugri-Dhandra Road had suffered extensive damage but no department had taken responsibility for its repair so far. He said the repair of the 200-foot road must be done in a planned manner to avoid any inconvenience to commuters.

Circuit House Road underwent digging in various sections for the installation of water pipes but the MC had failed to carry out proper repairs so far. Additionally, the MC has yet to resolve issue of potholes on the Lakkar Bridge, leading to inconvenience for commuters.

The departments concerned generally avoided bitumen-based road repair work during the rainy seasons to mitigate the risk of recurrent damage.

A city-based businessman, Rajat Sood, emphasised the urgent need for repairing potholes on the Lakkar Bridge and other damaged roads before the onset of the monsoon season to prevent inconvenience for the residents. He said potholes on internal streets in several areas had also not been repaired yet.

Meanwhile, MC’s Superintending Engineer (B&R) could not be contacted for comments.