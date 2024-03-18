Akali leader Grewal put under house arrest

Ludhiana, March 17
The Ludhiana rural police today have taken the district (rural) president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal under house arrest. He was planning to attend a ‘Panthic’ meeting in Amritsar for the release of Amritpal Singh and the Bandhi Sikhs. He was detained in his house on Tehsil road in Jagraon.
Sources said that police had been maintaining a watch on Gurcharan since last night as they was aware of his plan to visit Amritsar. This morning an SP rank officer along with police personnel reached his house and detained him.
