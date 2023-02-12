Alumni meet at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Cheerful spirits, sweet reminiscences and cultural renaissance marked the 58th meet of the Alumni Association of the College of Agriculture, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Commemorating the diamond jubilee celebrations of PAU, the fast-paced bhangra and giddha as well as the unique desi flavours garnered the attraction of the alumni who dwelt on their nostalgic moments during the meet. The oldest alumnus Dr SS Johl, former Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and former Vice-Chancellor, PAU, was the chairperson, while Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU and patron of the association, was the chief guest. From Pakistan, alumnus Dr Abdul Qayyum’s recorded poetry was a special feature of the meet. Dr Johl lauded the incredible work done by the PAU in the field of research, teaching and extension. Dr Gosal said that the alumni meet was a special moment to ‘connect’ with the new and ‘reconnect’ with the old. Although this college had its roots at Lyallpur (now Faisalabad in Pakistan) before partition, yet due to the strenuous and dedicated efforts of the then PAU administrators and the then state and central governments, this college of agriculture has seen a meteoric rise during the past 60 years, he added.

Workshop on goat farming

The Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, conducted one-day workshop on “Prospects of Goat Farming in Punjab” which was attended by 45 participants, including scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendras, veterinary officers from Animal Husbandry Department, progressive goat farmers, faculty and students from the university. Ad Merks, senior expert from PUM Netherlands was the special guest of the event. Vice Chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh highlighted that goats contribute immensely to the economy of resource-poor farmers and have the potential to generate employment avenues in the rural areas.