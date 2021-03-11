Amid controversy, cost of smart road, market project raised

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 3

Amid the controversy over ‘flaws’ in project works, the project cost of Retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar Market and Development of Malhar Road as Smart Road has been increased by nearly 30 per cent, raising many eyebrows.

No discussion held on project cost hike In a review meeting of the Smart City Mission called by MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday, the cost of the Retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar Market and Development of Malhar Road as Smart Road was mentioned as Rs 50.20 crore in the document during the presentation. However, no discussion was conducted as to why its cost has been increased.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in 2018 and it was supposed to be completed by May 2020 but some works are still pending.

When a similar meeting was held in 2020, the project cost was said to be Rs 38.63 crore. Now, the cost has been increased by around Rs 11.57 crore.

As per the presentation given during the meeting on Tuesday, the officials shared information regarding 98 per cent physical progress and 97 per cent financial progress of the project. However, the works such as installation of unground cables and shifting of electricity poles are still pending.

Leaders of various political parties, including the BJP, AAP and SAD had earlier raised questions over the Smart City Mission project. The traders had also raised objection over the reduction of the Malhar Road width due to the Smart Road project.

After AAP came into power in the state, MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi asked officials to fix the ‘flaws’ in the project on Malhar Road, Ludhiana.

On the other hand, the officials of the MC and Ludhiana Smart City Limited said some works, including the installation of underground cables, were pending. They said the amount had been revised as per requirement to complete the pending works.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal said there was no issue at all. The rates were required to be revised due to some recommendations.