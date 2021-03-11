Anganwadi workers protest over non-release of salaries, inflation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

On a call given by the All India CITU, the Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab CITU held a protest against rising inflation and non-release of salaries for the past three months by the state government.

One of the workers said it was so difficult to run household with such meagre salary. “As if this was not enough, salaries are not being released on time by the government. How will we survive?” the worker asked.

Many workers take loans on hefty rate of interest to pay rent, bills and bear household expenses, rued protesters.

As per available information, salaries of Anganwadi workers were released today by the government, but the Treasury Office would pay them in two to three days’ time.

Sitting on protest in the scorching heat, another Anganwadi worker said they do not like to flare up the situation, but were forced to do so as their families were suffering due to shortage of funds.

Protesters said with such meagre wages, it was not possible to make both ends meet. Despite this workers and helpers were still working as they had no other options, protesters added.

Prices of cylinder, petrol, diesel and daily use products had gone through the roof, but instead of giving a wage hike to workers, their salaries were delayed, which was uncalled for, said protesters.

Anganwadi workers are demanding continuous remittance of funds for paying rent, purchasing uniforms and travel allowance among other things. Protesters said if in a week’s time, their demands were not met, they would resort to an agitation.