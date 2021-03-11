Another inmate attacked in jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A day after several inmates attacked gangster Shubham Mota in the Central Jail here, another clash took place in the jail in which some inmates attacked a jail inmate, Gurvinder Singh, on Friday.

Gurvinder suffered injuries in the attack but is stated to be out of danger.

He is a convict in a murder case. This morning, he was attacked by some inmates, led by Mandeep Singh. Gurvinder was taken to a hospital and after getting treatment, he was shifted to the jail.

Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh said the clash was reportedly the outcome of yesterday’s clash in the jail in which Shubham was attacked by some inmates.

On Friday, Mandeep and some others, who are related to Shubham, attacked Gurvinder, who seems to be related to other assailants who had attacked Shubham yesterday.

“We have written to the Ludhiana police in both cases for necessary action. Medical reports of the injured have also been given,” Shivraj said.

About allegations by Shubham against other inmates of selling drugs in jail, the Jail Superintendent said Shubham levelled allegations of drug sale by assailants in the jail and the latter had been blaming Shubham for selling drugs but allegations of both parties have not ground.

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains had yesterday said he would get the matter probed.