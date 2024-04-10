ASHA workers to combat air pollution in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

In a move to help equip accredited social health activists (ASHA) with knowledge on the critical issue of air pollution, its impacts on health and ways to combat it, Clean Air Punjab, an NGO, has joined hands with a local hospital.

According to the members of Clean Air Punjab, which is a network of organisations and individuals dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability across the state, the aim of this initiative dedicated for the ASHA workers underscores a shared commitment to enhancing public health through informed action at the community level.

A special function saw active participation from ASHA workers, who play an important role in grassroots healthcare delivery across communities.

Balbir Kaur, president of ASHA workers union, stated that the platform recognised the importance of empowering these frontline workers with specialised knowledge and focused on enhancing their understanding of the adverse health effects caused due to the deteriorating air quality.

“This educational endeavour should serve as an example across India on equipping our frontline health warriors with insights into the threats posed to the people’s well-being by air pollution. Equipped with this knowledge, ASHA workers will now be better prepared to not only lead the charge against air pollution-related health risks but also to better communicate the threats, thus enhancing community health resilience,” she said.

Several healthcare professionals, including gynecologists and pediatricians, conducted sessions that shed light on the multifaceted health consequences of air pollution, ranging from respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to reproductive health outcomes.

Dr Gaurav Mittal emphasised that air pollution has numerous adverse effects on newborns, including increased susceptibility to respiratory, skin and gastrointestinal allergies, as well as a potential predisposition to cancers. The event concluded with a session of knowledge exchange, further solidifying the collective resolve to pursue a future where clean air and good health were accessible to all.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution