Avon Cycles extends collaboration with Punjab Kings for IPL 2024

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

Avon Cycles has announced its partnership with Punjab Kings for IPL 2024, extending their collaboration for the second time. The partnership signifies a shared commitment to promote fitness and well-being. The official launch event was held at Avon Cycle’s Corporate Office in Ludhiana today.

A standout moment of the event was the unveiling of the special edition Punjab Kings cycle. On the occasion, Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles Ltd, said the new co-branded bicycle launch symbolises the partnership between Avon and Punjab Kings, featuring a unique red and white color combination shared by both brands.

