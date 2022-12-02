'Awareness only way to end HIV'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 1

Conceding that the dreaded HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) causing AIDS (Acquired Immuno deficiency Syndrome) was yet to be eradicated, the medical fraternity and senior functionaries of various organised groups have planned to launch coordinated efforts to keep the disease under check.

Office-bearers and activists of social, religious and educational organisations have been appealed to join hands with crusaders in spreading awareness on proactive measures to be taken by members of target groups.

Crusaders said apart from efforts being made by the government organisations, there was a need to launch an information, education and communication (IEC) campaign to fight against the disease that has ruined thousands of families, most of them belonging to the lower strata of society.

Claiming that the National AIDS Control Organisation had already drafted and implemented many proposals to check the spread of the disease, SMO Ahmedgarh Dr Rajesh Garg said the ultimate goal of eradicating the menace could not be achieved without educating the masses about the causes and consequences of transmission of the virus. “Unfortunately, people have been considering discussion of the AIDS as taboo and it has become an impediment in achieving the desired targets,” said Dr Rajesh Garg, maintaining that one positive case was detected on testing of 108 individuals at two camps held at Ahmedgarh.

SSP Malerkotla Avneet Kaur Sidhu said constituents of all police stations and chowkis of Ahmedgarh and Amargarh sub-divisions had been updated about the latest information on causes and consequences of the transmission of the AIDS virus through various modes since ignored by the experts. “Instead of presuming update on the subject, we chose to organise seminars and workshops for spreading awareness on the subject among the constituents of our force,” said Sidhu.

Social activists led by Rotary Club president Dr Puneet Dhawan and former assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma said special teams of experts would hold meetings with members of target groups, including factory workers and youth organisations.