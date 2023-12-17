BDPO suspended for 'embezzlement'

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has suspended the services of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Khanna Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, with immediate effect for allegedly embezzling the government funds.

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar informed that there were complaints against BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa. Subsequently, the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO), Ludhiana, was assigned to conduct a thorough investigation. “The report received from the Ludhiana DDPO revealed misuse of funds belonging to Panchayat Samiti, Khanna, and making improper payments amounting to Rs 58.25 lakh without appropriate approval and by opening of unauthorised accounts,” he added

