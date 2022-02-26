Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has accused some persons of trying to encroach upon a part of the land where the Leisure Valley project, worth Rs 2.5 crore, is underway. He visited the project site on Friday and got the boundary wall construction work stopped. He marked an inquiry to the SDM concerned in this regard.

The Mayor said some persons got the demarcation of the land done by revenue officials during the Model Code of Conduct for polls. The Mayor has also raised questions over the role of the Revenue Department as some persons claimed that they have the ownership documents of the land.

The Leisure Valley project was launched by the LIT on the common land of four villages — Partap Singh Wala, Balloke, Haibowal and Barewal.

After visiting the project site, Sandhu said when the project was launched a year ago after removing the garbage, nobody had made any claim regarding the land. When more than 50 per cent of the project work has been done, some persons started raising a boundary wall to encroach upon the land, he alleged.

Sandhu said he has asked the SDM concerned to conduct an inquiry into it. If the inquiry finds that the land belongs to any person, the MC can acquire it for the Leisure Valley project.