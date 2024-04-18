Chennai man dupes city bizman of Rs 40.68 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

A businessman from Chennai (Tamil Nadu) duped a city-based businessmen of Rs 40.68 lakh. The suspect after receiving delivery of stock worth lakhs refused to make payment. After three months probe, the Division No. 6 police registered a case against the suspect yesterday.

The suspect has been identified as Ajith P Rao, a resident of GK Industrial Estate, Chennai (Tamil Nadu). He is owner of the firm Aartahi Engineers.

Complainant Tarun Kumar, owner of Balbir Kumar Tarun Kumar Steel Traders, Industrial Area B, said he had lodged a complaint on January 20, 2024, with the Ludhiana police and after probe, a case was registered against the suspect.

Tarun stated that Ajith had been buying steel and iron products from his firm for a long time. Initially, the suspect continued to make payment for products and gained confidence of being a loyal businessman, but he didn’t pay for the last order worth

Rs 40.68 lakh.

When the suspect was repeatedly pressurised to pay, he issued a part payment cheque of Rs 33.32 lakh. However, when the same cheque was presented in a bank for encashment, it bounced because the suspect’s signature didn’t match with records in the bank.

Tarun demanded that the police should arrest the suspect who committed a fraud in a well-planned conspiracy and his money be returned.

Investigating officer ASI Dilbagh Rai said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.

