Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 9

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, residents of the Giaspura flats are again voicing their discontent over the alleged failure of elected representatives and the Municipal Corporation in addressing the unsanitary living conditions endured by them.

The flats were constructed as part of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) with the goal of offering improved living standards and rehabilitation for urban underprivileged people.

Overflowing sewage and haphazard dumping of waste on the premises of the Giaspura flats have remained a major problem here. The situation is worsening day by day, as per the residents.

Expressing pain, Vyas Dev, a resident, said the foul smell emanating from dumped garbage and overflowing sewage, which were breeding grounds for flies and mosquitoes near his flat, had made their lives miserable. He demanded from the government whether to shift them to any other better place or improve the sanitary conditions on the premises of the Giaspura flats.

“Listen to our voice too. I want to know from the government why we are being forced to stay under unsanitary conditions. Near the entrance of our flats, huge heaps of garbage remain dumped while waste compactors were not installed at nearby sheds. Foul smells emanate from the dumped waste. Our children are suffering. Along the wall of the flats and around the overhead water tank, sewage is accumulating. Mosquitoes are breeding in the stagnant stinking water. We have been left to face health problems,” he said.

“By showing dreams of better living conditions, we were shifted from a slum area to here about 10 years ago. Our slum area was much better in terms of cleanliness than the Giaspura flats. Are authorities want us to leave the flats due to poor sanitary conditions now? Should we spend our earnings on treatment of health ailments? We want a clean environment. I request them to fix the problem of overflowing sewage, provide us potable drinking water and remove the garbage heaps near the flats,” Dev said.

Residents said the sheds for waste compactors were constructed over a year ago but no compactor had been installed there. Waste is being dumped in front or near the sheds. The MC had earlier announced to construct a park in the vacant area around the overhead water tank but to no avail. The sewage is getting accumulated there.

Another group of people said: “There is lack of cleanliness here. Sewerage and garbage-related issues were not solved. The overhead water tank was constructed but it was not made functional. We will vote for those who ensure the redressal of our issues, and work for the welfare of the people staying in the flats. Now, as the elections are ahead, politicians will start coming to the area. We will question them what they have done for us.”

Murari, another resident, said: “We want the vacant space on the premises of Giaspura flats, where garbage is dumped and sewage is accumulating, to be turned into a beautiful playground so that our children can play there.”

Meanwhile, MC’s health officer Vipul Malhotra said two sheds were constructed for the installation of waste compactors. He mentioned that the branch concerned could provide information that when the compactors would be installed in the area.

Refuting the allegations, MC’s O&M Branch SDO Jagroop Singh said the sewerage system was properly functional at the Giaspura flats. He said domestic sewer pipes of flats had been damaged, leading to dirty water leakage. MC Joint Commissioner Navneet Kaur Bal said she would look into the matter and necessary measures should be taken.

