College notes: Government college for girls

  Ludhiana
Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Government College for Girls organised farewell party in the college auditorium where BA students bid adieu to the outgoing students with enthusiasm and spirit. The chief guest was Suman Lata, principal, and the guest of honour was Dr Parminder Gill, principal, Government College, Machhiwara. The group dance, songs and Bhangra performance enthralled the audience. Students of the final year participated in a modelling contest. Harneet Kaur was crowned Miss Farewell. Nivedita and Kashish were adjudged first and second runners-up, respectively.

Guru nanak institutE

Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology bid a fond farewell ‘ALVIDA’ to their outgoing undergraduate students of BBA, BCA and BCom (Hons) with enthusiasm. The afternoon was a fiesta dedicated to the years spent together with friends and teachers. Dr Sandhya Mehta, principal, GNIMT, applauded the batch as being one of the brightest. The title of Mr Farewell and Miss Farewell for BBA was bagged by Gurmeet Singh and Bavneet Kaur, respectively. For BCA, these titles were bagged by Harmeet Singh and Gurmeet Kaur. And for BCom (Hons), the titles were bagged by Saksham Grover and Achit Kaur.

Guru nanak khalsa college

Under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Department of Political Science of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town, organised a commemoration event in the honour of National Panchayati Raj Day on the college campus. Head of Department, Lt Sukhjit Kaur, shed light on the ways in which Panchayati Raj institutions have shaped the political landscape in India, including how they decentralise power, support local decision-making and strengthen communities all over the country. Principal Dr Maneeta Kahlon emphasised the crucial role played by Panchayati Raj institutions in promoting democratic ideals by bringing governance closer to the people.

School notes
BCM arya

In a bid to bolster road safety awareness and ensure well-being of the younger generation, BCM Arya, in conjunction with the Foundation and ICICI Lombard, hosted a ‘Road Safety Awareness and Distribution Programme’. The event, held on campus, witnessed a convergence of esteemed guests, distinguished educators, parents and members of the community, all united by a shared commitment to safeguarding the lives of children on the roads. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Charanjiv Lamba was also present at the event. Dr Anuja Kaushal, principal, extended a warm welcome to Lamba, acknowledging his significant role in promoting road safety.

BCM school, dugri

A session by Brahma Kumari Neeru and Brahma Kumari Jyoti was organised at BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, for students of Class IX. The session focussed on the addictive sources in our surroundings. The resource persons discussed the effects of excessive use of mobile phones and social networking sites including cyberbullying and decreased attention span. They further advised the students to set boundaries and limits while using the gadgets which ‘enslave’ us. They advised students to prioritise face to face interactions and outdoor activities. Dr Vandna Shahi, principal, added this session was a valuable step towards elimination of various negative obsessions and supporting our students in holistic development.

Guru nanak public school

Col Rohit Khanna, Commanding Officer, 3 Punjab Battalion NCC, visited Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension. Col Khanna interacted with the NCC cadets of the school and highlighted the importance of NCC in personality development and character building by equipping the cadets with valuable life skills including teamwork, physical fitness and crisis management. He said in the coming year he would try to start an NCC programme for the girls of the school.

