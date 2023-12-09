College notes: Malwa Central College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: World Human Rights Day was celebrated at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. On the occasion, an extension lecture was given by Saurabh Kapoor, an advocate. Principal Satwant Kaur and Dr Tripta welcomed the resource person.

CT University

A connect programme was organised at CT University for the students. Chancellor Charanjit Channi interacted with the students during the program. Practical advice and strategies for coping with stress were shared, emphasising on the importance of mental health and well-being.

