College notes: Malwa central college

Ludhiana: Red Ribbon Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised an extension lecture on ‘Role of Police in prevention of Drug Abuse among Youth’. Bibal Pal Kaur, sub-inspector (incharge Kichlu Nagar) and Avinash, head constable, were the resource persons. They informed students about the ill effects of drugs and how the police are resolutely working to fight against it. Dr Tripta, Dr Sona Thakur and Kajal organised the lecture.
Shree atam vallabh jain college
Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Lifestyle Choices for Mental and Physical Health’. The resource person was Palak Jain Bhumbla, a consulting psychologist. Dr Sandeep Kumar, principal, expressed appreciation for the event’s insightful content.
GTB National college
GTB National College, Dakha, organised an educational tour to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), New Delhi. Dr Avtar Singh, principal, said the visit was a great opportunity for the college students. The visit aimed to inform BCom, MCom and economics students about safe investments and SEBI’s roles, functions and divisions.
School notes
BCM arya model sr sec school
The premises of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School buzzed with warmth and excitement as a hawan and meet and greet session were organised to welcome the incoming Nursery students to the BCM Arya family. The hawan, imbued with traditional rituals and blessings, set the tone for the day, infusing the atmosphere with positivity and auspiciousness.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...