College notes: Malwa central college

Ludhiana: Red Ribbon Club of Malwa Central College of Education for Women organised an extension lecture on ‘Role of Police in prevention of Drug Abuse among Youth’. Bibal Pal Kaur, sub-inspector (incharge Kichlu Nagar) and Avinash, head constable, were the resource persons. They informed students about the ill effects of drugs and how the police are resolutely working to fight against it. Dr Tripta, Dr Sona Thakur and Kajal organised the lecture.

Shree atam vallabh jain college

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Lifestyle Choices for Mental and Physical Health’. The resource person was Palak Jain Bhumbla, a consulting psychologist. Dr Sandeep Kumar, principal, expressed appreciation for the event’s insightful content.

GTB National college

GTB National College, Dakha, organised an educational tour to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), New Delhi. Dr Avtar Singh, principal, said the visit was a great opportunity for the college students. The visit aimed to inform BCom, MCom and economics students about safe investments and SEBI’s roles, functions and divisions.

School notes

BCM arya model sr sec school

The premises of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School buzzed with warmth and excitement as a hawan and meet and greet session were organised to welcome the incoming Nursery students to the BCM Arya family. The hawan, imbued with traditional rituals and blessings, set the tone for the day, infusing the atmosphere with positivity and auspiciousness.

