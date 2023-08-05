 College notes: Teej celebrated at Khalsa College : The Tribune India

Students participate in Teej festivities at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Ludhiana: The corridors of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, resonated with laughter and traditional beats as students and faculty members celebrated ‘Teeyan Da Mela’ to mark the Teej festival. Various cultural & heritage handicrafts, traditional utensils, Bagh, phulkari, Darian, Sandhookh, traditional ornaments, etc were displayed. Dr Shena Aggarwal, Commissioner, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest while Director Dr Mukti Gill and retired teachers from different faculties were among the esteemed guests of the day. TNS

Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj

Students of Ramgarhia Girls College, Miller Ganj, Ludhiana, excelled in the Semester IV exams of MA in Music Vocal, conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. “Radhika Malhotra of the college secured the second position in the university by scoring 84.8 per cent marks while Sharanpreet Kaur got fourth rank by scoring 83.2 per cent. Jaspreet Kaur scored 79.5 per cent marks and secured ninth position in the university,” said Prof Jaspaul Kaur, officiating Principal. She also congratulated Prof Charanjeet Kaur, Head of the Department of Music, and her team. TNS

Arunima shines in badminton tourney

Arunima Pal, a first-year BBA student of Government College for Girls (GCG), Ludhiana, won three medals in the Punjab State Badminton Ranking Tournament held in Mohali. She got second position in the doubles and mixed doubles event while she finished third in the single event. Principal Suman Lata congratulated her as well as the Head of Physical Education Department, Nivedita Sharma, and other faculty members. TNS

DBU inks pact with Nepal college

Mandi Gobindgarh: The School of Business Management and Commerce of Desh Bhagat University (DBU) has signed an MoU with Uniglobe College that is affiliated to Pokhara University, Kathmandu. The MoU will establish a mechanism for the institutes to collaborate in academic and research activities, according to a press release issued here.

