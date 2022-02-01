Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Our Correspondent

Samrala, January 31

Claiming that the Congress was an oldest disciplined political party of the country, Cabinet Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said office- bearers of various wings and local bodies were working sincerely for the victory of candidates of their respective segments.

Talking to The Tribune after inaugurating the election office of the Congress nominee from Samrala, Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, Kotli asserted that the party high command had allotted tickets to candidates on the basis of merit and chances of winning polls.

Kotli denied allegations levelled by supporters of Independent candidate Amrik Singh Dhillon that Raja Gill was given ticket due to his relations with Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu.

“Rupinder Singh Raja Gill has been working for the party for over two decades. Presently, he is the district president. Earlier his father, former Minister late Karam Singh Gill served the party,” said Kotli while claiming that local leaders and workers were unitedly supporting all party candidates in the region.

Office-bearers of various local bodies led by president of the Sarpanch Union, Davinder Singh, said the party cadre was working wholeheartedly for Raja Gill’s victory.

Paying gratitude to the party high command for posing trust in him Raja Gill said he respected all leaders, including Amrik Singh Dhillon, who had filed nomination as an Independent candidate. “We can understand his feelings and will request him to review his decision,” said Raja Gill.

Raja Gill presented his nomination papers to Returning Officer Vikramjit Singh Panthey after paying obeisance at religious places of the region.

