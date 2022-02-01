Congress campaign may receive jolt following former Kila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura's resignation

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 31

The election campaign of the Congress nominees of the region is bound to receive a jolt following resignation by former Kila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura. Though no official announcement by the Indian National Congress (INC) has been made regarding acceptance of his resignation, chances of the Khangura family returning to their parent political party are very remote.

Jasbir Singh Khangura, a former British national, who had returned to India to take part in active politics in 2006 and represented Kila Raipur constituency from 2007 to 2012 in the Punjab Assembly had resigned from the primary membership of the INC on Sunday.

Contrary to rumours in political circles about denial of party ticket in Assembly elections to be a major reason behind the situation, Khangura said he had withdrawn from the party as he was finding it too stressful to work under a ‘divided leadership’.

“It is on record that I did not apply for a party ticket from any of the Assembly segments of my region though my family and supporters have a well-knit political circle in three segments, including Dakha, Gill and Amargarh,” said Khangura when asked about rumours of his aspiration to contest election.

Khangura asserted that the Congress was the only political party he had been a member of and had never shifted loyalties for meagre political gains.

When asked about future political plans Khangura said his family was yet to take a decision about future recourse. “For the time being we will stay away from active politics and don’t intend to oppose or support any candidates or political parties,” Khangura added.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders led by Ranjit Singh Mangat, chairman, market committee, Kila Raipur, said they would soon approach Khangura to impress upon him to review his decision and lead them in the Congress nominees’ election campaign.