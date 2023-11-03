Contractual government bus employees demand pay hike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The contract workers’ union of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC today organised a rally at their local depot near the bus stand in Ludhiana on Thursday to voice their concerns. The union members accused the government of giving short shrift to the Transport Department. They alleged that the government had not failed to regularise the services of contractual bus employees. Moreover, they criticised the authorities for not hiking their pay. Additionally, they pointed out that the government had not shown any commitment to procuring new government buses.

Gurpreet Singh, a union leader, lamented, “The government’s utter disregard for the Transport Department has led to a decline in the current state of the transportation sector. Despite our repeated pleas to the government, our demands remain unaddressed.”

Shamsher Singh, the state general secretary of the union, warned that if the government does not hike the employees’ pay by 5 per cent by November 8, they will stage a protest. He said they are determined to continue the stir until their demands are met.

