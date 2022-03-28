Controversy grips LDCA coaching centre at govt college

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, March 27

The coaching centre, run by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated unit of the Punjab Cricket Association, at the SCD Government College ground, here, has mired in controversy.

Newly constructed cricket pitches at SCD Government College in Ludhiana.

The LDCA prepared as many as nine practice pitches at the college which were declared functional around four months ago for the coaching/training of aspiring cricketers in various age groups. An amount of over Rs 14 lakh was spent to prepare these pitches.

The LDCA announced during the inauguration of pitches that an agreement between the LDCA and the college authorities had been made for using the space at the institution.

However, Raj Kumar, a local resident and a cricket fan, sought information in his RTI application dated December 6, 2021, in the interest of the public at large through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, from the college authorities to supply copies of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the LDCA, who paid the expenses for the creation of practice pitches. The applicant sought that since the LDCA charges Rs 2,000 per trainee monthly, how much amount the association shares with the college. The applicant also raised other issues.

The applicant received a reply from the college principal that the information sought for, is nil.

Raj Kumar alleged that since there was no MoU or any rent deed signed with the LDCA, the space at the college was encroached upon with the help of certain politicians and a former Punjab Cabinet minister. He urged upon the college authorities to get it vacated so that the same could be utilised by its students.

It is also confirmed by an office-bearer of the LDCA that the bill of amount incurred on preparation of pitches, including that of labour, was sent to the Punjab Cricket Association for subsidy/ reimbursement as per the eligibility norms but the latter refused to consider it in the absence of an MoU.

A couple of months ago, certain alumni of the college had raised concerns regarding the matter on social media platforms over use of the famous educational institute by a professional sports body. They had advised to start a sports excellence centre on the sprawling campus of the college as the institute had produced a number of sportspersons who had made the state and the country proud in the past.

Office-bearers of the LDCA to whom The Tribune contacted for comments, appeared to be passing the buck and subsequently switched off their phones.

Coaches appointed by LDCA office-bearers running own centres: Ex-cricketers

Meanwhile, former cricketers of Ludhiana, who had played in various level tournaments, today alleged that certain coaches and selectors appointed by present office-bearers of the LDCA were running their own coaching centres and they compel trainees to attend these centres, following which the trainees’ selection in district teams would be held.

At a press conference, held today, former players, namely Pankaj Dogra, Rajesh Puri, Yogesh, Khanna, Sanjay Gosain, Dinesh Puri, Maninder Singh and Parminder Singh said a delegation comprising cricketers called on the principal of SCD Government College and apprised him that the LDCA was in illegal possession (without an MoU or rent deed) of the college ground and the same should be vacated immediately, failing which they would move court.

They alleged that due to the indifferent attitude of LDCA appointed coaches and selectors towards aspiring cricketers, the latter (around 24 players) were forced to leave the district and were representing other districts in inter-district tournaments.

They said former cricketers would meet the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police shortly and request them to instruct the LDCA to make the financial report public as a huge amount of funds were collected on the pretext of development of cricket.