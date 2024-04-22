 Cop among 3 held by NCB for using courier services to send drugs abroad : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Cop among 3 held by NCB for using courier services to send drugs abroad

Cop among 3 held by NCB for using courier services to send drugs abroad

Cop among 3 held by NCB for using courier services to send drugs abroad

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, April 21

Gangs exploiting international courier services for smuggling drugs and narcotics under guise of sending gifts to Indians settled abroad have started spreading their tentacles in this part of Malwa.

Under guise of culture

Sending sports goods on the pretext of promotion of traditional rural sports of Punjab, eatables during festival seasons and sending garments to friends and relatives on their special days were identified as the most prevalent modes used by these traffickers in sending narcotics abroad

Sending sports goods on the pretext of promotion of traditional rural sports of Punjab, eatables during festivals and sending garments to friends and relatives on their special days were identified as the most prevalent avenues in their sinister designs of trafficking drugs internationally.

In a recent case, a joint team of Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi and Chandigarh, arrested three persons from Latala and Nangal Kalan villages of Ludhiana district for their alleged involvement in smuggling narcotics under the guise of sending sports goods to organisers of a hockey tournament in Canada through a courier service at Raikot. The customs authorities at the Indira Gandhi International Airport had impounded the parcel containing 400g of opium concealed in the sports goods and handed over the case to the NCB.

On the basis of identity proofs of the sender of the parcel and CCTV footage from the courier company, a team of NCB sleuths arrested three men — Gobind Singh of Latala village, a head constable posted at Raikot police station, and Nangal Kalan village residents Naseeb Singh and Gurcharan Singh. The NCB took them on remand after presenting them in a court in Ludhiana. The main accused, a resident of Rattowal village, on whose instance the suspects had couriered the parcel, is yet to be arrested.

Though the Ludhiana (Rural) police have not yet disclosed any information on the issue, a perusal of records at Raikot police station revealed that Gobind Singh, who had been posted here for over six months, had been arrested by the NCB sleuths. As the high-profile case is being probed by a Central agency, the Raikot police declined to comment on the details of the case.

The Tribune’s research further revealed the Sahnewal police had earlier foiled an attempt by Gurjot Singh of Sunam and Sarabjit Singh of Kapurthala to send two boxes containing 435g and 230g of opium, respectively, through a courier service company at Dhandari Kalan village in the second week of August last year.

In a similar case, the police had booked a resident of Hans Kalan village for allegedly trying to send 200g of opium through a courier company on the basis of fake documents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies

Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'

Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Ex-cop’s son, out on bail, shot in Amritsar

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Sikh pilgrim from Patiala dies in Lahore

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods