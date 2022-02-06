Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 5

As many as 183 persons tested positive for Covid while two patients lost their lives due to the virus today. Those who lost their lives belong to Raikot and Begowal.

A total of 1,09,047 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,240 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients today rose to 96.53 per cent. Today, there were 1,541 active cases in the district and 1,410 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are 236 patients admitted to various private and government hospitals. Of these, 131 patients belong to Ludhiana district while 105 are from other districts. Today, 14 patients were on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 32,07,372 samples have been taken, of which 30,83,852 were found negative.

Samples of 5,616 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.