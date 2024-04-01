Creativity outpours on penultimate day of national Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

Elevating the rich Indian cultural heritage, the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival entered its fourth day at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today. Items including folk and tribal dances, mimicry, skit, mime, group song western, quiz (final), classical instrumental solo (non-percussion), western instrumental (solo), spot-painting, photography, installation and debating featured the youth festival. The talented pool, which has converged at PAU from different states of India, nurtured and outpoured their creativity, intensity and versatility in dance, theatre, music, fine arts and literary events.

Participants perform in ‘Folk/Tribal dance’ competition during the 37th Inter-University National Youth festival held at the PAU in Ludhiana on Sunday. Tribune Photos: Himanshu Mahajan

Dressed-up in their colourful traditional and western outfits, the students struck a chord with the spectators with high-powered performances in folk and tribal dances, group song (western), classical instrumental (solo) and western instrumental (solo). While enacting skits which mirrored the issues baffling the society, the student-characters’ facial expressions, ingenuity, dialogue delivery and on a whole, acting skills won rapturous applause from the audience. Besides, students oozed confidence while debating vociferously on the topic, ‘The United Nations is losing its Relevance’. The site-specific photography on the topics shadow, mood, nature/landscape, perspective and abstract depicted participants’ keen eye. On-the-spot painting on the topic ‘Youth Festival’ reflected the painters’ visions, thoughts and dreams with brush on the canvas via myriad tones.

If the nation wishes to make sound progress and consolidate its gains in all spheres, then the power of the youth should not be undermined, rather they should be given a chance to live, think and express freely as members of the one family – India Surjit Singh Patar, Renowned Poet

Surjit Singh Patar, a renowned Punjabi writer and poet, was the chief guest on the occasion. He observed, “If the nation wishes to make sound progress and consolidate its gains in all spheres, then the power of the youth should not be undermined, but rather be given a chance to live, think and express freely as members of the one family – India.”

The guest of honour Dr Karamjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, said the educational institutions as well as youth festivals played a constructive role in offering a plethora of opportunities to the students, providing them with the wings to fly, enabling them to realise their goals.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, observed that the on-going national youth festival speaks of the richness of Indian democracy through the blend of multi-religious, multi-lingual and multi-cultural milieu. “The extraordinary display at the youth fest showcases that art and life are inter-connected and integral for our existence,” he added.

A brainchild behind the wordmark ‘HUNAR,’ Mr Satvir Singh, supervisor (cultural activities), PAU, said all the items have been wrapped-up with the extraordinary performances of the students. The declaration of results will take place at the valedictory ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow at Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre at 11.00 am, he added.

